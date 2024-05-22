Montero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Kris Bryant will make a second straight start at first base since his return from the injured list Tuesday, with Montero hitting the bench for both contests. The 25-year-old could still see regular playing time against left-handed pitching, but Montero looks like he'll be the odd man out of the lineup versus righties for now. Despite seeing everyday playing time for most of the season, Montero has disappointed with an underwhelming .582 OPS through 153 plate appearances.