Montero is starting as the designated hitter and batting eighth for Friday's game against the Pirates.
Montero was initially slated to begin Friday's game in the dugout, but he was inserted into the starting lineup after Jake Cave (undisclosed) was carted off the field during batting practice after being hit in the head by a line drive. Montero will face off against Pirates right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski.
