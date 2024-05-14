Montero went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run scored Monday against the Paders.

Montero returned to the lineup after a two-game absence, as he sat in favor of Hunter Goodman. Montero has been in a significant slump, going just 7-for-36 with a 27 percent strikeout rate across 11 contests in May. It's possible he'll continue to lose at-bats to Goodman in the short term, and he will also face additional challenges for playing time when Kris Bryant (back) is able to return.