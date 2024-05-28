Montero went 1-for-3 with two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Monday's 8-6 win over the Guardians.

Montero had been limited to a short-side platoon role since the return of Kris Bryant from the injured list, but he's started both of Colorado's games since Jordan Beck (hand) landed on the shelf. Beck's absence allows the Rockies to play Charlie Blackmon in right field and shift Kris Bryant to designated hitter, opening first base for Montero. However, Jake Cave and Hunter Goodman also remain options for the Rockies in right field, so consistent plate appearances are far from assured for Montero.