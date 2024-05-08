Montero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Montero will exit the starting nine for the first time since April 21, when he sat out the front end of a doubleheader with the Mariners. His move to the bench comes while he's fallen into a 3-for-23 slump at the dish over his last six games, though the Rockies haven't signaled that Montero's standing atop the depth chart at first base is in any jeopardy.