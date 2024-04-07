Montero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
Montero will move to the bench for the series finale after going 2-for-8 between Friday's 10-7 win and Saturday's 8-6 loss. After sitting out Saturday while battling back tightness, Kris Bryant will make his return to the lineup Sunday in Montero's usual spot at designated hitter.
