Stallings went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Pirates.

Stallings put the Rockies on the board with the second inning blast against his former club. Despite serving as the second catcher in Colorado, Stallings has been effective on offense when given the opportunity with a hitting streak that's spanned the last seven games he's played since April 17. He's hit .400 over that stretch with two homers, six RBI and four runs scored, lifting his season average to .351 in the process.