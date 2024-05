Stallings went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Rangers.

Stallings is known for his glove and is a reliable backup catcher, but he's been quite productive at the dish of late. Across his last six appearances, he's hit .350 with eight RBI and three runs scored. Stallings has seen a moderate uptick in playing time of late, as Saturday marked his third time in the lineup in the last seven games.