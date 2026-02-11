The Pirates announced Wednesday that Stallings has joined the organization as a baseball operations specialist, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Stallings' move into the Pirates' front office signals that he's elected to retire following a 10-year big-league career that spanned from 2016 through 2025. The 36-year-old catcher won a Gold Glove Award in 2021 and produced a lifetime .232/.311/.340 slash line with 33 home runs and 193 RBI across stints with the Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Orioles.