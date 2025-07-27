Orioles' Jacob Stallings: Resting for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stallings is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Stallings will rest for Sunday's day game after he went 1-for-5 with a run and an RBI while catching all nine innings of Saturday's 18-0 win. Alex Jackson will get the nod behind the plate in the series finale.
