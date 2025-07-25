default-cbs-image
Stallings is not in the Orioles' starting lineup against the Rockies on Friday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Stallings will sit for a second consecutive game while Alex Jackson serves behind home plate and bats ninth. Stallings has struggled at the plate this season and has gone 3-for-30 (.100) since the beginning of July.

