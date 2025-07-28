Orioles' Jacob Stallings: DFA'd by Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles designated Stallings for assignment Monday.
Adley Rutschman (oblique) is back from the 10-day injured list, and the Orioles elected to keep Alex Jackson around over Stallings as Rutschman's backup. Stallings is likely to clear waivers, and if that happens, he would have the ability to elect free agency.
