Stallings elected free agency after clearing waivers Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The veteran backstop was designated for assignment Monday and won't stick around with the Orioles after passing through waivers unclaimed. Stallings has an abysmal .134/.195/.168 slash line in 129 plate appearances between the Orioles and Rockies this season.

