Cave was traded from the Phillies to the Rockies on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The 31-year-old appeared in 65 games for the Phillies last season and underwhelmed as a bench option with a .212/.272/.348 slash line. Cave should fill a similar role with the Rockies as a depth piece in the outfield and at first base, though he'll have a better path to more regular playing time with his new team.