Cave will be on the bench Saturday against St. Louis.

Cave has filled a platoon role for most of the second half, starting against most righties while sitting against every lefty, but that pattern may be changing. He's now sat four four straight games, two of which have come against right-handers, including Saturday's starter Miles Mikolas. As was the case Wednesday against righty Spencer Strider, it will be Brandon Marsh in left field and Johan Rojas in center.