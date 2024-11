The Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization signed Cave to a one-year, $1 million contract Tuesday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Cave, who turns 32 next week, slashed .251/.290/.396 with seven home runs over 123 games for the Rockies in 2024. The outfielder is a career .236/.292/.400 hitter over parts of seven big-league seasons.