Tinoco was optioned to the alternate training site after Friday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.

The 25-year-old served as the 29th man for the twin bill and returns to the alternate site after allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts and two walks over 1.1 innings during Game 2. Tinoco could rejoin the big-league roster for Sunday's season finale, but he'll likely finish the 2020 campaign with a 1.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 6:7 K:BB over 8.2 innings.