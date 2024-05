Carreras was not claimed by another club and has been outrighted by the Rockies to Triple-A Albuquerque, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Carreras was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Sunday. Thus he lost his 40-man roster spot, but he will remain with the organization after going unclaimed. The 24-year-old was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque in mid-March and has struggled there as well with a .515 OPS.