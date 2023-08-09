Koch (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Brewers. He allowed one hit and zero walks while striking out one over 1.2 scoreless innings.

Koch entered a tied ballgame one out into the eighth inning and was able to keep the Brewers' bats quiet through the end of the ninth. The Rockies' offense was then able to take advantage of command issues from Milwaukee's bullpen and score four runs in the 10th inning. Since he was selected from Triple-A Albuquerque in late June, Koch has proven himself to be one of the Rockies' more reliable bullpen assets with a minuscule 1.42 ERA and 0.68 WHIP through 19 innings.