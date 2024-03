The Rockies reassigned Koch to minor-league camp Monday.

Koch made 38 appearances out of the Colorado bullpen in 2023 and made a strong case in spring training for a roster spot with a 3.52 ERA and 9:2 K:BB in 7.2 innings in Cactus League play, but the Rockies ultimately didn't have room for him. The 33-year-old will likely head to Triple-A Albuquerque to begin the season and will look to continue impressing in the Pacific Coast League with the hope of getting a call-up.