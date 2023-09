Koch will be the first pitcher on the mound in what's expected to be a bullpen game for the Rockies against the Twins on Saturday, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

Koch hasn't pitched more than two innings in any of his 37 relief appearances this season, so don't expect him to last much longer than that this time around. The Rockies haven't announced who (if anyone) will be tasked with handling the bulk relief role behind him.