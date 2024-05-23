Koch picked up the save in an extra-innings win over Oakland on Wednesday, allowing one walk over one-third of an inning.

Koch entered the contest with two outs and a runner on first in the bottom of the 12th and proceeded to walk the first batter he faced, putting him in an even bigger jam. However, the right-hander was able to get Max Schuemann to fly out in the following at-bat to secure his first save of the season. Koch got the opportunity after Jalen Beeks blew the save in the ninth, marking the former's first big-league appearance this season.