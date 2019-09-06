Cuevas cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

A 27-year-old with just 76 big-league games under his belt and a 39 wRC+ in those contests was understandable not a hot commodity on the waiver wire. Cuevas will remain with the Rockies but is unlikely to receive any more big-league opportunities this season.

