Cuevas (quad) was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Cuevas was placed on the injured list on April 16 after straining his quad in his first major-league game of the season. Though he is now healthy enough to return to action, he'll do so at Triple-A, where he racked up a .377/.450/.698 line across 60 plate appearances prior to joining the Rockies.