Rockies' Noel Cuevas: Likely headed to IL
Manager Bud Black said after Monday's 5-2 win over the Padres that Cuevas sustained a left quadriceps strain during the contest, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. There's a "high probability" that Cuevas will be placed on the 10-day injured list, according to Black.
Cuevas was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque earlier Monday and immediately entered the lineup, going 0-for-2 before suffering the untimely injury. Assuming Black's prediction comes to pass, Yonathan Daza could head back to the big club one day after being sent down to the minors to clear a spot on the active roster for Cuevas.
