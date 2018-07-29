Rockies' Noel Cuevas: Sent down to Triple-A
Cuevas was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Cuevas had seen semi-regular playing time during his recent stint in the majors, primarily against left-handed pitching. He's been in a bit of a funk of late, however, as he's recorded just one base hit in his last nine games, and is batting just .194 since June 1. The Rockies will opt to have him work it out with regular at-bats in the minors, and recalled Ryan McMahon in a corresponding move to take his place.
