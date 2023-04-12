Rockies manager Bud Black told reporters Wednesday that Grichuk (groin) had a couple of hits in Tuesday's extended spring training game and could be two-to-three weeks away from returning, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Grichuk is on the injured list after undergoing bilateral sports hernia surgery in February. The outfielder wasn't able to play in the Cactus League, so he'll likely need a lengthy rehab before he's able to rejoin the Colorado lineup. Based on Black's timeline, that could happen before the end of April.