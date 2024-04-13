McMahon went 4-for-6 with three doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 12-4 win over Toronto.

It's already McMahon's sixth multi-hit game this season. The 29-year-old third baseman has gotten off to a red-hot start, batting .415 with a 1.107 OPS, two homers and 11 RBI through in his first 53 at-bats. While he may not have a great supporting cast in Colorado, McMahon's provided consistent production throughout his career, batting over .240 with 20-plus homers in four of his prior five seasons.