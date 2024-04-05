McMahon went 3-for-5 with a double, a grand slam and a second run scored in Friday's 10-7 win over the Rays.

The 29-year-old committed an error in a five-run top of the ninth inning that put Tampa Bay ahead 7-6, but McMahon atoned for it with a walkoff slam on a Jason Adam sweeper that caught too much of the plate. It was McMahon's first homer of 2024 but he's off to a blistering start, batting .414 (12-for-29) with three runs and six RBI through eight games -- numbers that are even more impressive considering that Friday was the Rockies' home opener.