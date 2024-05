McMahon went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Marlins.

McMahon got the Rockies on the board with an RBI single in the first inning before driving in a second run with a double in the 10th. The 29-year-old McMahon now has hits in six straight games, going 8-for-23 with two doubles and two home runs in that span, on the heels of a 1-for-14 stretch. His slash line is up to .321/.397/.495 on the season with four homers, 18 RBI and 12 runs scored.