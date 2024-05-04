McMahon went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Pirates.

The 29-year-old led off the sixth inning by hammering a Martin Perez changeup out of PNC Park completely and into the Allegheny River, becoming only the second Colorado player in history to accomplish the feat after Todd Helton back in 2001. Three of McMahon's five homers this year have come in the last eight games, and the power surge has boosted his slash line on the season to .319/.407/.513 with 13 runs and 19 RBI in 32 contests.