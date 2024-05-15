McMahon went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

McMahon got the scoring going for the Rockies with a solo blast to right center off Dylan Cease in the fourth. It was his second home run this month and his first since May 3. He's now rocking a four-game hit streak with multiple hits in two of those while only striking out once over that span. McMahon has been one of the most consistent hitters in their lineup so far this year, slashing .308/.389/.481 with six homers, 22 RBI, 18 runs and a 22:50 BB:K in 180 plate appearances.