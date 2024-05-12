McMahon went 4-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Rangers.

McMahon entered Saturday just 2-for-21 (.095) over his last six contests. The only downside to his performance in this contest was that all four hits were singles. The third baseman is up to a .303/.391/.462 slash line with five home runs, 21 RBI, 16 runs scored and no stolen bases over 39 contests this season. He's never hit higher than .254 or slugged better than .450 in a full season, so the first quarter of the 2024 campaign has essentially been McMahon at his absolute best, which consequently raises a red flag for regression later in the year.