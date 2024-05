McMahon went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run Sunday against the Phillies.

McMahon popped his 10th home run of the season in the first inning, and half of those long balls have come in his last 10 starts. In that span, he's scored 10 runs and driven in 11 while hitting .268. McMahon has also cut his strikeout rate to 24.9 percent across 225 plate appearances, down 3.5 percentage points from his career clip.