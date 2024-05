McMahon went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over Oakland.

McMahon went hitless in his first four at-bats before adding a single in the ninth and a two-run homer in the top of the 12th, which would end up being the game winner. It marked the third baseman's third consecutive game with a home run and he's now up to five long balls in May to go along with 11 RBI and 12 runs scored. McMahon has also hit safely in 10 straight games.