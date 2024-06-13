McMahon went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in a 17-9 loss to the Twins on Wednesday.

McMahon cut the Rockies' deficit to 5-2 in the fourth inning with a 427-foot blast off Pablo Lopez, his 12th homer of the year. The 29-year-old McMahon looks to have broken out of a prolonged slump -- he's gone 4-for-7 with two doubles and two home runs in his last two games after struggling to a .115 average (7-for-61) in his previous 17 contests. Overall, McMahon's now slashing .267/.350/.462 with 36 RBI and 35 runs scored across 288 plate appearances this year.