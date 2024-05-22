McMahon went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.

McMahon kicked off the scoring with a two-run blast in the first inning off of Aaron Brooks for his only hit of the evening. He's now upped his hitting streak to nine games and is slashing .378/.310/.676 with three homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored. He's maintained an average north of .300 for the majority of the season thus far and is currently riding a streak of 19 consecutive plate appearances without striking out.