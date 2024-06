McMahon went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo homer and an additional run during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Twins.

McMahon generated his first multi-hit game since May 22, scoring in the sixth inning after reaching on a double and then swatting a solo homer off Cole Sands in the eighth inning. The third baseman had been in a rut prior to Tuesday's game, going 2-for-29 with two runs and no RBI in the past seven games. Still, McMahon owns a .788 OPS with 11 home runs across 66 games this year.