McMahon went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Pirates.

McMahon doubled in his third trip to the plate and advanced to third on a sacrifice fly before then stealing home to increase Colorado's lead to five runs. The third baseman would add an RBI double in the eighth, giving him his sixth multi-base hit over his last four games. McMahon has also recorded multiple hits and scored two runs in three of his last four contests.