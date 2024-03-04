McMahon is expected to hit fifth in the Rockies' lineup during the regular season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Rockies prefer to alternate left and right-handed hitters in the lineup, with Charlie Blackmon, Kris Bryant, Nolan Jones and Brendan Rodgers set to hit in the top four. McMahon will be pushed down in the order slightly as a result, as he primarily hit third in 2023. He's had consistent production across the last three seasons, recording at least 20 home runs in each with a wOBA of at least .325.