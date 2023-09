McMahon will be on the bench for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Luke Zahlmann of The Denver Gazette reports.

McMahon took a slight step back at the plate this season, with his strikeout rate spiking to 31.5 percent while his wRC+ dipped to 89. With the boost from Coors Field, however, that still adds up to a respectable .241/.324/.434 slash line with 23 homers. He'll hit the bench for the fourth time in seven games, with Alan Trejo starting at third base.