Hilliard is in the concussion protocol after making a diving catch in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

The 28-year-old didn't appear in Wednesday's nightcap, and he remains out of the lineup Thursday against Atlanta after he entered the concussion protocol. If Hilliard is forced to spend time on the injured list, Garrett Hampson will likely see a slight uptick in playing time in Colorado's outfield.