The Rockies designated Hilliard for assignment Thursday.

Hilliard became expendable after the Rockies needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for shortstop/outfielder Greg Jones, whom Colorado acquired from Tampa Bay on Thursday. The 30-year-old Hilliard will now be exposed to waivers, but if he clears, he'll likely stick in the Colorado organization and open the season at Triple-A Albuquerque.