Hilliard cleared waivers Saturday and was sent outright to Triple-A Albuquerque, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Hilliard was squeezed off the Rockies' 40-man roster Thursday following the acquisition of Greg Jones but will officially remain in the Rockies' minor-league system. The 30-year-old outfielder slashed .236/.295/.431 across 78 plate appearances with Atlanta last season, and he could still return to Colorado this season if the Rockies run into depth issues in the outfield.