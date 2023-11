Hilliard (heel) signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Orioles on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Hilliard was claimed off waivers from Atlanta on Nov. 1 and is now locked into a guaranteed salary with the O's for the 2024 campaign. The 29-year-old currently projects to serve as a fourth outfielder and bench bat in Baltimore.