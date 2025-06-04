Hilliard is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

After getting called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Hilliard was on the bench for the Rockies' loss to the Mets that day but started against right-handed in each of the ensuing three games. Hilliard recorded three hits and drew a walk over 12 appearances in those contests, but the Rockies aren't yet prepared to hand him a regular starting role quite yet. The 31-year-old finds himself on the bench for a second consecutive matchup with a right-hander (Cal Quantrill) in Wednesday's series finale.