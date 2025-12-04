Hilliard signed a contract with the KT Wiz of the Korea Baseball Organization on Wednesday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Hilliard played in 20 games with the Rockies this past season, during which he slashed .196/.328/.412 across 61 plate appearances. He performed considerably better in Triple-A to the tune of a .932 OPS over 414 plate appearances and will now take his talents to Korea, where a strong season could enable him to recapture the attention of MLB executives.