Sam Hilliard: Headed to Korea
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hilliard signed a contract with the KT Wiz of the Korea Baseball Organization on Wednesday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.
Hilliard played in 20 games with the Rockies this past season, during which he slashed .196/.328/.412 across 61 plate appearances. He performed considerably better in Triple-A to the tune of a .932 OPS over 414 plate appearances and will now take his talents to Korea, where a strong season could enable him to recapture the attention of MLB executives.
More News
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Clears waivers, sent to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: DFA'd by Rockies•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Splitting time in left field•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Sitting against righty again•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Getting steady run in lineup•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Launches homer in 2025 debut•