Hilliard went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Mets.
Hilliard was brought into the Rockies' 26-man roster before Friday's game after his contract was selected from Triple-A Albuquerque. He pinch hit for Tyler Freeman in the seventh inning, and Hilliard took advantage of the opportunity by taking Huascar Brazoban deep to right-center field for a solo home run. Hilliard is unlikely to see regular playing time but could see some spot starts in the outfield.
More News
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Contract selected Friday•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Passes through waivers•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Designated for assignment•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Significant struggles this spring•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Likely for Opening Day roster•
-
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Avoids arbitration with Colorado•