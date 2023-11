Baltimore claimed Hilliard (heel) off waivers from Atlanta on Wednesday.

Hilliard missed the final couple months of the 2023 season due to a nagging heel contusion, but that injury should be fully in the rearview by the start of spring training in 2024. The 29-year-old outfielder holds a career .718 OPS in 717 plate appearances at the major-league level and has always put up intriguing numbers at Triple-A.