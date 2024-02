The Rockies claimed Hilliard off waivers from the Orioles on Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

It's a return to his old stomping grounds for Hilliard, who slashed .212/.294/.423 with 29 homers in 214 games for the Rockies from 2019 through 2022. The move gives Hilliard's fantasy outlook a boost, as he goes from a place where he didn't seem likely to play to a team which has some uncertainty in right field.